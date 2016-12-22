The SeaMonkey® Project

The SeaMonkey project is a community effort to develop the SeaMonkey all-in-one internet application suite (see below). Such a software suite was previously made popular by Netscape and Mozilla, and the SeaMonkey project continues to develop and deliver high-quality updates to this concept. Containing an Internet browser, email & newsgroup client with an included web feed reader, HTML editor, IRC chat and web development tools, SeaMonkey is sure to appeal to advanced users, web developers and corporate users.

Under the hood, SeaMonkey uses much of the same Mozilla source code which powers such successful siblings as Firefox and Thunderbird. Legal backing is provided by the Mozilla Foundation.

SeaMonkey 2.46 released

The SeaMonkey project is proud to present SeaMonkey 2.46: The new major release of the all-in-one Internet suite is available for download now! Building on the same Mozilla platform as Firefox 49, it delivers those same developments in web technologies such as HTML5, hardware acceleration and improved JavaScript speed.

SeaMonkey 2.46 is available in 26 languages, for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux.

For a more complete list of major changes in SeaMonkey 2.46, see the What's New in SeaMonkey 2.46 section of the Release Notes, which also contain a list of known issues and answers to frequently asked questions. For a more general overview of the SeaMonkey project (and screen shots!), visit www.seamonkey-project.org.

SeaMonkey 2.40 released

The SeaMonkey project is proud to present SeaMonkey 2.40: The new major release of the all-in-one Internet suite is available for download now! Building on the same Mozilla platform as the newest Firefox release, it delivers the latest developments in web technologies such as HTML5, hardware acceleration and improved JavaScript speed.

The Release Notes feature more in-depth lists of the improvements and known issues with the new version as well as installation requirements, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions.

The SeaMonkey Suite

SeaMonkey has inherited the successful all-in-one concept of the original Netscape Communicator and continues that product line based on the modern, cross-platform architecture provided by the Mozilla project.